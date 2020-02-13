The Dallas Stars have placed forward Alexander Radulov on the injured reserve and have called up forward Jason Robertson from the AHL's Texas Stars.

Radulov had missed Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury but played against Carolina on Tuesday.

In 52 games this season, Radulov has 15 goals and 31 points.

Robertson, 20, has 20 goals and 35 with the AHL's Stars this season, his first year playing professional hockey. He was drafted in the second round (39th overall) by Dallas at the 2017 NHL Draft.