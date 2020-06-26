The wait will continue on the NHL's hub city announcement.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that it does not appear a decision will be reached on Friday.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says it doesn’t appear as though the Hub cities decision/announcement will come today. Still more to iron out. So, we’ll see what the weekend brings... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2020

LeBrun reported earlier in the NHL could make its announcement if the NHL and NHL Players' Association could come to a decision, but the two sides still have more to iron out. He added that the sense he gets it's extremely close between the bids of Edmonton and Toronto, with one source giving a slight edge to Toronto.

Sense I get is it’s extremely close between Edm and Tor bids, both seem to have provincial health clearance. One source involved gave slight edge to Tor but wasn’t ready to call it yet. Players will have more discussions this morning on it and get back to the league. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2020

The Vancouver Canucks ownership group officially took themselves out of the running to be a hub city on Thursday, leaving Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Toronto as the remaining options to host the league's return.

Vancouver was considered a front-runner up until Thursday, when, as LeBrun reported on Insider Trading, the team's bid had been derailed after conversations with provincial health authorities.

Vegas remains an expected destination as one of the two hubs for the league's Phase 4, which is scheduled to begin in late July or early August.