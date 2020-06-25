Vancouver will not be one of two NHL hub cities when the league resumes its effort to restart the season.

The Vancouver Canucks ownership group officially took themselves out of the running after releasing a statement on Thursday.

The city was considered a frontrunner up until Thursday. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Insider Trading that the team's bid had been derailed after conversations with provincial health authorities.

"We sincerely thank Premier Horgan, Minister Beare, Dr. Bonnie Henry and their teams for their incredible support as we worked through the opportunity to host NHL teams in Vancouver. It has been a collaborative effort from the beginning with the NHL and all parties involved throughout the entire process," said Trent Carroll, Canucks Sports & Entertainment COO. "From the beginning, our goal was to help the NHL get hockey back on the ice if we could. Although Vancouver won't be a Hub City, we are still excited to see hockey start up again. Now we look forward and are very excited to welcome our Canucks players back for training camp at Rogers Arena in the coming weeks. An exciting finish to the season is just around the corner, and we can't wait to drop the puck."