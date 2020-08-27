Damian Lillard will leave the NBA campus in Orlando on Thursday and return to Portland for further examination of his injured right knee, the Portland Trial Blazers announced.

Lillard's availability to return to the Orlando campus is yet to be determined.

The news comes after it was announced that Lillard was going to miss Game 5 of the Trail Blazers series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sprained right knee.

Game 5 was scheduled for Wednesday night, but was postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their afternoon game, prompting the cancelation of the remaining NBA games that night.

The point guard got hurt while driving to the basket and drawing a foul with 7:16 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Lakers. The knee seemed to buckle as Lillard made an awkward landing and he was clearly limping as he made his way to the foul line.

During a time-out that was called about a minute later, Lillard briefly made his way into an area of the arena that isn’t visible from the court. He returned to the bench before the time-out was over and remained in the game for about another minute, before departing for good with 5:18 left in the third.

An MRI performed Monday night was inconclusive, prompting the Blazers to schedule the second one Tuesday — after which the sprain was diagnosed.

Lillard has been very durable during his eight NBA seasons, all of them coming with the Blazers. They’ve played 703 regular-season and playoff games since he was drafted; he’s appeared in 670 of them, or 95.3%, and started his career by playing in 286 consecutive Portland contests, including playoff matchups.