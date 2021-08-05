The Nashville Predators announced Thursday that the team has signed restricted free agent defenceman Dante Fabbro to a two-year, $4.8 million contract with a $2.4 million AAV, avoiding salary arbitration.

Fabbro, 23, established career highs in points (12), assists (11) and average TOI (19:19) in 40 games during his second full NHL season in 2020-21.

The Vancouver, B.C., native has appeared in 108 games for Nashville, recording eight goals and 24 points.

Fabbro was drafted in the first round - 17th overall - by Nashville in 2016.