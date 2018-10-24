Davies an MLS bargain but slumping TFC a costly bust this season

TORONTO — The Vancouver Whitecaps won't only be saying goodbye to a rising star when Alphonso Davies plays his farewell game in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

They will be losing a bargain. Newly updated MLS salary figures remind fans that the 17-year-old Canadian international bound for German powerhouse Bayern Munich was US$72,500 well spent this season.

Toronto FC supporters, meanwhile, might shake their head at what $26.6 million brings (in total compensation). It has translated into $2.95 million per league win this season for the reigning MLS champions, who enter the final weekend of league play out of playoff contention at 9-18-6.

Fans may also wonder at how a defensive corps of Gregory van der Wiel ($835,000), Chris Mavinga ($563,333), Drew Moor ($350,000), Justin Morrow ($300,000) Auro ($272,504), Eriq Zavaleta ($263,558), Nick Hagglund ($134,629) and Jason Hernandez ($67,500) and goalkeepers Clint Irwin ($221,312) and Alex Bono ($164,000) could concede a franchise-worst 63 goals with one game remaining (against visiting Atlanta on Sunday).

Argentine forward Lucas Jansson, acquired on loan in early August, adds a pro-rated $449,000 to the salary bill.

TFC, which boast the league's highest payroll, is helping making up for the loss in post-season revenue by raising the price of 2019 season tickets by about 10 per cent — depending on location.

Toronto forward Sebastian Giovinco remains the league's top-earner at $7.115 million. Captain Michael Bradley is second at $6.5 million and forward Jozy Altidore seventh at $5 million.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela is third overall at $6.292 million, ahead of Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger ($6.1 million) and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Giovani do Santos ($6 million).

Fellow Galaxy sniper Zlatan Ibrahamovic is making $1.5 million.

Playmaker Victor Vazquez ($1.5 million) is another TFC millionaire. Fellow Spanish midfielder Ager Aketxe ($1.295 million) was returned to his Spanish club after failing to impress.

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who is getting an unspecified but major pay hike starting next season, is listed at $209,825.

The Los Angeles Galaxy rank No. 2 on the team payroll list at $17.5 million.

The new figures show former England captain Wayne Rooney, who made his debut for D.C, United in July, making an annual salary of $2.777 million — eighth in the league. But the Washington Post citing sources, says Rooney's actual annual pay is some $5.1 million, including image rights and other unspecified compensation.

Attacking midfielder Ignacio Piatti leads the Montreal Impact payroll at $4.713 million — eighth-best in the league — ahead of veteran defender Rod Fanni ($1.225 million) and midfielders Alejandro Silva and Saphir Taider (both $800,000), forward Matteo Mancosu ($719,540) and defenders Rudi Camacho ($699,152) and Bakary Sagna ($525,000).

Forward Kei Kamara tops the Vancouver Whitecaps at $1 million, followed by midfielder Aly Ghazal ($700,566), defender-midfielder Brek Shea ($745,000), midfielder Efrain Juarez ($619,833), defender Kendall Waston ($604,166) and midfielder-forward Jordy Reyna ($533,700).

Montreal's total payroll is listed at just over $12.5 million while Vancouver's is $8.1 million.

Atlanta's Josef Martinez, the league's record scorer this season with 30, is making $1.387 million.

