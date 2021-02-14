The Daytona 500 has resumed after a weather delay that lasted more than five hours and prompted several drivers to make fast-food runs outside the track.

Kevin Harvick was out front when the race restarted under caution with 185 laps remaining.

NASCAR’s signature event was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain. Sixteen cars were involved in a huge crash just one lap before the stoppage.

With radar showing a lengthy delay, at least three drivers hit the road to grab some grub.

Drivers Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick used the red flag to refuel, giving new meaning to fast food. The drivers left the track and made quick trips across the street to grab some grub.

Briscoe posted a picture on social media of him wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express. Chastain posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, a sponsor. Reddick sat down inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie.