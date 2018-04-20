It's deadline day for Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters.

The 51-year-old will decide Friday whether to opt-out of the final year of his contract with the Hurricanes, or stay with the team and earn $1.6 million for next season.

Chip Alexander of the News and Observer reports Peters will be in Raleigh, but it remains unclear what decision he will make.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie shed light on the situation in Carolina on Thursday, reporting that both Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon and Peters would strongly prefer that Peters not return behind the team's bench next season. McKenzie said that Peters may not be in a rush to walk away from his $1.6 million salary if he's not guaranteed another job. Peters instead may prefer to be fired and still receive his payout while looking for looking his next team.

Dundon, meanwhile, has taken to reassigning personnel in the front office rather than firing them since taking over as majority owner earlier this year. McKenzie notes that the Texas businessman is not a fan of firing people with term on their contract, which is why general manager Ron Francis was "promoted" to the role of president of hockey operations. Dundon hired Paul Krepelka as the team's vice president of hockey operations on Thursday and McKenzie reports it looks as though Rick Olczyk, who previously held the role, has also be reassigned.

The Hurricanes owner has committed to Peters staying on if he elects not to exercise his option. Dundon told the News and Observer that he's been flexible in allowing Peters to talk to teams about their head coaching vacancies.

“I have not made any decision yet,” Dundon said of Peters' future if he remains with the team past Friday. Alexander speculated Dundon could even move the deadline for Peters to give the coach more time to make his decision.

Peters has been linked to the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames and is an Alberta native. McKenzie added Thursday that Peters' preference would be to coach in his home province and added Rod Brind'Amour already appears to be a name on Dundon's radar for the team's next head coach.

The Hurricanes have missed the playoffs four seasons in a row under Peters, and are coming off a 36-35-11 finish in 2017-18. During his time in Carolina, Peters has a combined record of 137-138-53.

Peters will serve as Team Canada’s head coach for the IIHF World Championship next month in Denmark with Mike Yeo of the St. Louis Blues as associate coach and Bob Boughner of the Florida Panthers taking the reigns as an assistant. Peters coached Canada to a gold medal at the tournament in 2016, when Flames general manager Brad Treliving served as co-general manager of the team.