Defending champion Rafael Nadal has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Richard Gasquet, improving to 16-0 against the Frenchman.

The 27th-seeded Gasquet trailed 5-0 in the first set before winning the next three games and moving 30-0 ahead on Nadal's serve.

It was only a brief rally, as Nadal responded in his usual clinical way.

He streaked ahead 4-0 in the second set and did the same in the third before Gasquet finally held serve after a long fifth game. After earning applause from Nadal following a superb cushioned drop shot at the net, he ended that game with an ace.

Nadal clinched victory on his first match point when Gasquet chopped a backhand long. He has now failed to even take a set off Nadal in 11 straight matches.

The top-ranked Spaniard is chasing a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros. He next faces unseeded German Maximilian Marterer in their first career meeting.

---

David Goffin saved four match points, holding his nerve against a partisan French crowd, in beating Gael Monfils of France 6-7 (6), 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 for a place in the fourth round.

From being on the precipice of defeat when serving at 4-5 in the fourth set, the eighth-seeded Belgian then profited when Monfils lost his cool.

He broke the 32nd-seeded Frenchman after Monfils became irritated with the umpire for warning that he was taking too much time between points.

Monfils was still complaining at the next changeover.

"You know me, you know my temper," he said to the umpire.

Goffin then held serve to love to level at two sets apiece.

Monfils appeared to be on his last legs, hunched over, sweat dripping off his nose, in the deciding set.

But he summoned the energy to break Goffin when he was serving for the match at 5-2.

Monfils' fightback stopped there.

Goffin set up match point with a crunching backhand return on Monfils' second serve and won when Monfils then hit a forehand long.

The match started Friday but was cut short because of rain.

Goffin next plays Marco Cecchinato of Italy.

---

Marin Cilic has moved into the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the 20th time, eliminating Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open.

Cilic won all 14 of his service games, broke Johnson four times and built a 35-14 edge in total winners.

The No. 3-seeded Croat won the 2014 U.S. Open and has reached the final at two of the past three majors — Wimbledon last year and the Australian Open in January. He will face No. 18 Fabio Fognini next.

Johnson, ranked 46th, has never been to the round of 16 at Roland Garros.