Shapovalov advances to 3rd round at Indian Wells with win over Davidovich Fokina

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., rallied to defeat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in second-round action.

The match lasted two hours 34 minutes.

It was the Canadian's first match of the tournament at Indian Wells after earning a first-round bye.

The 13th-ranked Shapovalov found his rhythm and began pulling away in the decisive third set. He broke his opponent on three consecutive service games to take a 5-1 lead.

The Canadian wrapped up the 43-minute third set with a lovely return on triple match point.

Shapovalov finished the encounter with seven aces and 30 winners, and managed to overcome 57 unforced errors and nine double faults.

The 22-year-old faces hard-serving American Reilly Opelka in the next round.

After dropping the first set, Shapovalov battled back in the second.

The difference was a lengthy seventh game that saw Davidovich Fokina, ranked No. 45 in the world, fight off four break points before the Canadian finally broke through on the fifth one. That was the only service break of the set.

Later Saturday, Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who recently defended her title at the Monterrey Open, squared off against American Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.