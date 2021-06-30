Shapovalov advances to third round at Wimbledon on walkover

Denis Shapovalov is moving on at Wimbledon and he didn't even have to take the court.

It was announced that Pablo Andujar, the Canadian's second-round opponent, is withdrawing with a rib injury, meaning Shapovalov advances and will play the winner of Oscar Otte and Andy Murray in the third round.

Shapovalov defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets in his opening-round match. This is the first time he's reached the third round at Wimbledon.

Fellow Canadians Vasek Pospisil, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez are scheduled to be on-court at the All England Club Wednesday. Bianca Andreescu fell in straight sets to Alize Cornet early in the day.