DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have extended the deal for guard Austin Rivers through the rest of the season.

Rivers has averaged 6.2 points, two assists and 1.2 steals since signing a 10-day contract on April 20. Rivers is helping fill the void left by Jamal Murray, who is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee on April 12.

Denver also is currently without guards Monte Morris and Will Barton due to hamstring injuries. Both are expected to return this season.

The 28-year-old Rivers has averaged 9.1 points and 2.3 assists over 579 career games with New Orleans, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington, Houston, New York and Denver.

Rivers was originally drafted 10th overall by New Orleans in 2012 after a season at Duke.

