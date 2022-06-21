Veteran Canadian guard Cory Joseph has decided to opt into his $5.1 million player option with the Detroit Pistons for the 2022-23 NBA season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 30-year-old from Toronto recorded 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 65 games this past season, his first full campaign with the Pistons.

Joseph was traded to the Pistons in March of 2021 and was waived by the team last summer before signing a multi-year deal with the club just over a week later.

The 11-year pro has played 728 career games with San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Kings and Pistons, averaging 7.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Joseph won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014.