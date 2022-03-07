The Detroit Red Wings have placed defenceman Danny DeKeyser on waivers while the Tampa Bay Lightning have also waived defenceman Andrej Sustr.

DeKeyser, 32, has six assists in 43 games with Detroit this season. He is in the final season of a six-year, $30 million deal with an average annual value of $5 million.

Signed as an undrafted free agent after three seasons at Western Michigan, the Detroit native has 33 goals and 141 points in 531 NHL games, all with the Red Wings.

Sustr, 31, has appeared in 15 games with the Lightning in 2021-22, scoring one goal. He has also skated in 25 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, recording 12 points.

In 339 career NHL games, he has 11 goals and 64 points.