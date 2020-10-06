Red Wings GM Yzerman to participate remotely in NHL Draft out of caution

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will participate remotely for the NHL Draft after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the team announced Tuesday.

The team added Yzerman has received multiple negative tests and is experiencing no symptoms, but will join the Red Wings hockey operations staff virtually over the two-day draft out of an abundance of caution.

The Red Wings hold the fourth overall selection in the NHL Draft.