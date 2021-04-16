The Detroit Red Wings signed 2020 first-round pick Lucas Raymond to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Raymond was selected by the Red Wings with the fourth-overall pick at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft last October.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed left wing Lucas Raymond to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season.



Details: https://t.co/n1ekoU4i1W pic.twitter.com/2fwFHjowK3 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 16, 2021

The 19-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, posting six goals and 18 points in 34 games.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native tied for the team team-lead in scoring at 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with two goals and four points in seven games for Sweden.