Red Wings sign No. 4 pick Raymond to ELC
The Detroit Red Wings signed 2020 first-round pick Lucas Raymond to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday beginning with the 2021-22 season. Raymond was selected by the Red Wings with the fourth-overall pick at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft last October.
TSN.ca Staff
The 19-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, posting six goals and 18 points in 34 games.
The Gothenburg, Sweden, native tied for the team team-lead in scoring at 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with two goals and four points in seven games for Sweden.