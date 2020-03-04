LONDON — Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier climbed into the stands to confront a fan in a physical altercation following the team's FA Cup loss to Norwich on Wednesday.

Footage posted on social media showed Dier going up into a section of home supporters, climbing over several rows of seats and confronting a fan, before being escorted away by stewards.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said the supporter had apparently insulted Dier's brother following the penalty shootout loss, but added that the England international was wrong to seek out the confrontation.

“I think Eric Dier did something we professionals cannot do, but he did something that we would all do,” Mourinho said at his post-game news conference. "I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother. This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did."

Mourinho said he would not want the club to take action against Dier, but added that "he did wrong.”

Norwich knocked out Tottenham 3-2 on penalties after the round-of-16 game finished 1-1 following extra time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports