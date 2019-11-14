A charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour against Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been dismissed, as first reported by the Toronto Star.

Matthews settled his misdemeanour offence with a female security guard who filed the claim against him after an incident in Scottsdale, Ariz., in May.

A spokesperson from the City of Scottsdale's communications department told The Star that the matter was settled on Nov. 13.

The incident first came to light during the second week of Leafs training camp. His accuser, a security guard at Matthews' condo complex, alleged that Matthews and a group of individuals attempted to break into her car at 2 a.m. as she completed her shift. According to a police report, Matthews dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks while leaving his underwear on as he walked away from the guard.

Matthews apologized for the incident and called it an "error in judgment" in his only public comments about the report.

The 22-year-old was considered a candidate for the Leafs captaincy at the time the report became public. The honour went to John Tavares and Matthews was named a rotating alternate captain