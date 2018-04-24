LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' prized pitching prospect, has been optioned to Class A Rancho Cucamonga, although the right-hander could be back in the majors this weekend.

Buehler made his first big league start on Monday night against Miami. The 23-year-old allowed four hits over five scoreless innings and struck out five, but didn't factor in the decision in the Dodgers' 2-1 win.

Manager Dave Roberts said the team wanted to keep Buehler in the same time zone and nearby so it would have the option of starting him on Saturday at San Francisco.

In a related move, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Daniel Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, bringing the big-league roster to 40.

Hudson spent last season with the Pirates, making a career-high 71 appearances. He was 2-7 with a 4.38 ERA. He signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on March 30. Hudson has yet to allow a hit in 4 2/3 innings in five relief appearances with Oklahoma City.

