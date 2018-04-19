Injured All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis could return anywhere from December to not at all in the 2018-19 season, Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan told Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

"I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that," Dolan said. "But we can’t just [sit back and relax] while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

Porzingis is projected to miss an indefinite amount of time following surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered in February against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I got up, I started walking a little bit, it felt better with every step, so once I got to the locker room I was like, 'Can I go back in the game?'" Porzingis said. "I almost felt that good."

"I thought it was like a sprain honestly. I didn't feel it pop, I didn't feel anything. So once it happened on the floor I was trying to get back in as soon as possible, because I thought I don't want to be on the floor too long. It's just a sprain. But then I got the bad news."

Prior to his injury, Porzingis was averaging a career-best 22.7 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds.

Last season was once again a struggle for the Knicks, losing 50 or more games in four straight seasons. After a strong start to the year, the Knicks quickly fell out of the playoff picture and finished the season at 29-53.