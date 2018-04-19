Since his playing career ended in 1997, Kenny Smith has been a fixture on NBA broadcasts, joining Turner's coverage in 1998.

He's going to be on TV again next season, but in what could be a very different capacity.

ESPN reports that "The Jet" will interview on Friday for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy.

A native of Queens, the Knicks gig would be a homecoming of sorts for Smith, who has no coaching experience. From 2005 to 2008, Smith worked as an analyst for the MSG Network's Knicks broadcasts. Smith is currently a panelist on Inside the NBA alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson.

Taken with the sixth overall pick of the 1987 NBA Draft out of North Carolina by the Sacramento Kings, Smith played for 11 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. Smith won back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995 with the Rockets.

Smith, 53, is one of several candidates to be interviewed by the team to replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired last week after two seasons in charge. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, Raptors 905 bench boss Jerry Stackhouse, former Golden State Warriors coach and ex-Knicks star Mark Jackson and ex-Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt are expected to be interviewed for the job. Current Los Angeles Clippers assistant and former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson will also have an interview.