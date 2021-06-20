Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says testing positive for COVID-19 was a big surprise and that it was bizarre because he was vaccinated twice.

Ducharme adds that he hasn’t had any symptoms.

Re: Game 3: “It was tough to describe. You feel helpless… the last time I watched the Habs on TV was 3-4 years ago.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 20, 2021

"It was tough to describe. You feel helpless." Ducharme said when asked about Game 3. "The last time I watched the Habs on TV was three to four years ago.”

Ducharme says he's confident he won't have to wait 14 days to return to the team.

"It's frustrating because I've been doing everything they asked us to do. I never exposed myself."

When asked what he did while the team was in Vegas, he said "I went from my room to the meal room to the bus to the rink."

He added that the team wasn't allowed to go out for walks, not even to walk from the rink to the hotel and that he used the gym during permitted times and respected all the rules in place.

Montreal will be back in action Sunday night when they looked to take a 3-1 series lead over the Golden Knights.