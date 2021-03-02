34m ago
Ducharme received pay raise after being named interim head coach in Montreal
Dominique Ducharme received a pay raise last week from the Montreal Canadiens after he took over head coaching duties on an interim basis, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
The Habs, who are on a five game losing streak, fired head Claude Julien last week with the team falling in the North Division standings.
LeBrun notes that Ducharme's contract still expires at the end of the season, but "Montreal saw fit to elevate him from his assistant coach's salary."