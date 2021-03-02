Dominique Ducharme received a pay raise last week from the Montreal Canadiens after he took over head coaching duties on an interim basis, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Habs gave Dominique Ducharme a pay raise over the past week after he took over as interim head coach, source confirms. His deal still expires after the season but Montreal saw fit to elevate him from his assistant coach's salary. Which is fair, although not all teams do it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2021

The Habs, who are on a five game losing streak, fired head Claude Julien last week with the team falling in the North Division standings.

LeBrun notes that Ducharme's contract still expires at the end of the season, but "Montreal saw fit to elevate him from his assistant coach's salary."