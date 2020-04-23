Draymond Green thinks the Golden State Warriors would have beaten the Toronto Raptors in last year's NBA Finals if they had a healthy Kevin Durant in their lineup.

"Once we got Kevin [as a free agent signing in 2016], we were f--king unstoppable," Green told former NBAers Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson while on Showtime's All The Smoke on Thursday. "Even losing last year, Kevin don't get hurt—you seen the game he came back in Game 5, I looked up, it was like six minutes to go, we had like 40 points in the first quarter—and so they wouldn't have stood a chance if Kevin didn't get hurt."

Durant, who suffered a right calf strain in the second round against the Houston Rockets, only played one quarter of the NBA Finals. After missing the first four games due to the calf strain, Durant suited up for Game 5 in Toronto, but suffered an Achilles tendon injury early in the second quarter, sidelining him for the rest of the playoffs and all of the 2019-20 season.

The Raptors would go on to lose Game 5, but captured their first NBA championship with a Game 6 victory in Oakland.

Earlier this week, Green told The Undefeated that Durant’s one-year deal last season acted as an elephant in the room.