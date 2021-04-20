The Ontario Hockey League is expected to officially shut down its season Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The league is yet to play a game this season and, according to Dreger, came very close to returning a couple of weeks ago, but was not granted government approval.

Ontario's minister of sport Lisa MacLeod said last Thursday it would be "irresponsible" to approve a return to play for the OHL at the moment.

"We're starting to see some outbreaks in other leagues, outbreaks even in the NHL, and so we just really need to be very mindful of these young athletes and their long-term health," said MacLeod.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League held shortened seasons this year, with the WHL announcing the cancellation of their playoffs on Monday. The Canadian Hockey League cancelled the Memorial Cup for the second straight season last week.

