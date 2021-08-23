Edmonton Elks president Chris Presson told the media on Monday that the team now has nine total positive COVID-19 cases.

Presson added that they will continue to test until the team is clean and that their practice facility will be closed for at least the next seven days. The positive cases are "a mix of players who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated," says Presson.

“It’s a mix of players who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated.” - @elks president Chris Presson. — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 23, 2021

The @elks say there were 5 positive cases Sunday and 4 more today — total of 9. #CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 23, 2021

On Sunday, the CFL announced their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday was postponed due to the outbreak.

Edmonton's next scheduled game in on Labour Day against the Calgary Stampeders, but Presson says it's too early to know if they'll be ready to take the field by then. Presson also mentioned that he's confident that Argonauts' game can be rescheduled even if it means they play the game in Edmonton due to stadium availability issues at BMO Field in Toronto.

Presson: Too early to see where we are for labor day. He is also confident that the #Elks game vs #Argos will be played @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 23, 2021

Updates will be provided every 48 hours, says Presson.