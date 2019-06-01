Anthony Parker's 2019 season is over.

The Edmonton Eskimos announced Saturday that the national wide receiver will miss all of 2019 after sustaining a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Parker spent last season with the BC Lions and tallied seven catches for 99 yards in nine games.

Prior to that, the 29-year-old spent seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.