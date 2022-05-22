The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are locked in a scoreless tie after the first period of Game 3.

Game 3 started much slower than the previous two installments of the series, as neither team was able to get on the board in the first period.

The Oilers buzzed around the Calgary net for most of the period, firing 19 shots on net through the first 20 minutes with none making it past Jacob Markstrom.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made seven saves in the first period.