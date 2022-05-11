'I'm not sure they know when the game starts': Button says slow starts plaguing Oilers

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid voiced his frustration over his team's defensive struggles after suffering a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 on Tuesday

The Oilers were outshot 43-28 on the night and dominated by the Kings early, being outshot 16-5 in the opening frame. The Oilers battled back from 3-1 and 4-2 deficits in the third period to tie the game at 4-4 with less five minutes remaining but were pushed to the brink of elimination when Adrian Kempe beat Oilers goaltender Mike Smith on the second shot of overtime just over one minute into the frame.

“We scored four tonight. That needs to be enough in a playoff game," McDavid said. "Obviously it’s not. We’ve got to keep the puck out of our net."

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in less than three minutes in the third period to force overtime on Tuesday but lamented the team's lack of urgency to start the game.

"We've got to come out a little harder, we've got to come out with our skating legs underneath us," Draisaitl said. "We haven't had that the last couple of games really, not any games really in the series, so we're looking to do that in two days [Game 6]."

After dropping the opening game of the series 4-3, the Oilers outscored by Kings by a combined margin of 14-2 in Games 2 and 3 before crashing back to earth with a 4-0 loss in Game 4 as the Kings tied the series at 2-2.

Now the Oilers must win a second game in Los Angeles in order to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

"It's disappointing," McDavid said. "Obviously, you never like to lose, but they give you seven games for a reason, and we need to go get one on the road and bring it back to Edmonton."