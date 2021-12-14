Oilers look to end five-game skid in star-studded matchup with Leafs

Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett will not be behind the bench on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs for precautionary reasons, the team announced.

🔁 #Oilers roster moves 🔁

🔸 Keith activated from IR

🔹 Broberg loaned to @Condors

🔸 Perlini recalled



In addition, Coach Dave Tippett will not be behind the bench tonight for precautionary reasons. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/bRWYAtJr5r — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 15, 2021

The Oilers also announced three roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s contest:

Defenceman Duncan Keith has been activated from injured reserve, defenceman Philip Broberg has been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors and forward Brendan Perlini has been recalled.

Keith has appeared in 18 games this season for the Oilers and has contributed a goal and four assists.