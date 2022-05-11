The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Wednesday.

Broberg has appeared in all three of the Condors 2022 playoff games and has posted an assist with a minus-2 rating.

The 20-year-old played in 23 regular season games for the Oilers during the 2021-22 season, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

Broberg was selected eighth overall in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Oilers will be facing elimination on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings and will be without top defenceman Darnell Nurse, who will be serving a one-game suspension for head-butting Phillip Danault.