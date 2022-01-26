Oilers one of two teams in mix for Kane as NHL decision looms

As Evander Kane awaits word on possible discipline from the NHL, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Edmonton Oilers are one of two teams in the mix to sign the free agent forward.

Dreger reports Kane met with Oilers general manager Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett earlier this week to discuss his fit with the team. He adds, however, the league's verdict from their investigation into possible COVID-19 protocol breach could be delayed until Thursday.

Sources say the NHL decision on Kane’s status, could slip to tomorrow. https://t.co/4H2yCDNwjz — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 26, 2022

Kane's contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks earlier this month while in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal he signed in May of 2018.

As discussed in Insider Trading on Jan. 13, Kane is free to sign with any team at any time, but the timing has been held up by a suspension he might face.

Holland said on Jan. 11 he had spoken to Kane's agent, Dan Milstein, following the winger's release from the Sharks, and said he was open to a signing.

"I believe in second chances," Holland said at the time. "It's hard to be perfect … we're all people. We all make mistakes.

"Some make big mistakes, some make little mistakes, but it's hard to be perfect."

If Kane is forced to miss games because of the ongoing investigation, it wouldn't be the first time this season.

The NHL suspended the 30-year-old in October for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When the suspension ended, the Sharks placed Kane on waivers and sent him to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. He appeared in five games, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

The Vancouver native is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons split between the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks. He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 regular season games since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2009.