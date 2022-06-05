Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended one game for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday night.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane has been suspended for one game for Boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri. https://t.co/1zUiUo0LZb — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 5, 2022

Kane received a five-minute major penalty for boarding at 1:06 of the first period of Saturday's 4-2 Avalanche victory after pushing Kadri from behind into the boards. Kane has scored 14 goals and 17 points in 15 playoff games for the Oilers this season.

Kadri, 31, left the game and Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Kadri will be out for the remainder of the Western Conference Final due to the injury sustained.