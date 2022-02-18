5h ago
Oilers F Puljujarvi to miss four weeks with lower-body injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Jay Woodcroft confirmed on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old Puljujarvi suffered the injury shortly after scoring a goal Thursday night during a 7-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Puljujarvi has 12 goals and 16 assists over 46 games this season, his fifth with the Oilers.
Edmonton have won four games in a row and hold a 27-18-3 record this season, good enough for third in the Pacific Division.