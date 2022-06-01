Rishaug: McDavid 'backed his way into this game, much like the Edmonton Oilers did'

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told the media on Wednesday that he won't name Game 2's starting goalie until Thursday.

Woodcroft supports Mike Smith, but says starter for game 2 will be determined tomorrow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 1, 2022

Woodcroft said he still supports regular starter Mike Smith after he gave up six goals on 25 shots in an 8-6 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday. Smith was replaced by Mikko Koskinen halfway though the game.

“I thought Mike Smith was excellent for us all playoffs long. We'll determine Mike’s status and Mikko’s status tomorrow,” Woodcroft said Wednesday.

Smith, 40, is 8-2-1 with a 3.12 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts over 13 playoff games. He appeared in 28 regular season games, posting a 16-9-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and .915 SV.

Koskinen, 33, posted a 27-12-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage over 45 games during the regular season with the Oilers. The native of Finland has appeared in three playoff games this spring.

Game 2 goes Thursday night in Denver.