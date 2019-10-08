James Neal's hot start to the season continued Tuesday against the New York Islanders, with the veteran forward netting four goals for the Edmonton Oilers.

Neal scored two goals in the first period, including one on the power play, before completing the hat trick in the second period on the power play. The 32-year-old added his fourth goal in the third period.

Neal scored his first three goals in just 8:38 of game time.

With the four goals, Neal now has six goals in three games to start the season.