Rishaug: Draisaitl took his offence to an entirely different level this season

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has won the Hart Trophy as the National Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player for the 2019-20 season.

The award is given out to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Draisaitl, the top choice on 91 of the 170 ballots cast, accumulated 1,309 voting points, edging second place Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (1,162 points). MacKinnon garnered 48 first-place votes. Third-place Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers received 24 first-place votes and 889 points.

Draisaitl also won the Ted Lindsay Award, handed out to the NHL's top player as voted by his peers.

The 24-year-old became the first German-born player to win the awards, along with the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the player who wins the scoring race.

Draisaitl had 43 goals and 67 points in 71 regular season games.

Draisaitl was one of four players to take home hardware as the NHL handed out the last of its regular season awards.

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar won the Calder Trophy for the 2019-20 season.

The award is presented to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Makar scored 12 goals and 38 assists in 57 games with the Avalanche.

Makar was a top-two selection on all 170 ballots, garnering 116 first-place votes and 54 for second, in totaling 1,538 points. Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes also was named on all ballots, including 53 first-place votes, for 1,337 points. Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik finished third with 554 points

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position as selected by NHL general managers.

Hellebuyck received 19 first-place selections in amassing 123 voting points, edging second-place Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins (99 points), a first choice on 10 ballots. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning ranked third with 31 points.

Hellebuyck finished the 2019-20 season with a 31-21-5 record, 2.57 goals against average and .922 save percentage in 58 games.

Nashville Predators' Roman Jose won the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to a defenceman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position, as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Josi was a top-three pick on all 170 ballots, including 109 first-place selections, for 1,499 voting points. Second-place John Carlson of the Washington Capitals was the top choice of 56 voters in collecting 1,267 points, while third-place Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning garnered four first-place votes and 820 points.

Josi set a franchise record for points by a Predators defenceman with 65 points during the regular season.