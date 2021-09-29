Oilers look to remain perfect in preseason against Jets on TSN

The Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets are back in action tonight in preseason on TSN.

The Oilers (2-0) defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-0 on Tuesday night as they iced a roster closely resembling the one that will most likely start opening night.

Winnipeg’s lone preseason game was a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Watch the game LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Edmonton is expected to roll out the players who didn’t play against Seattle on Tuesday.

The probable third line of Zack Kassian, Derek Ryan and Warren Foegele sat out against the Kraken but could return tonight.

On defence, Duncan Keith remains in quarantine while Cody Ceci has yet to suit up for a preseason game.

For Winnipeg, the Jets are set to ice a veteran-heavy lineup tonight with many players who are locks to make the NHL roster.

In net, Connor Hellebuyck gets his first taste of preseason action and will tandem with Mikhail Berdin.

Also getting into their first preseason games are captain Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Dylan DeMelo and newcomer Nate Schmidt.

Scheifele will sit the first game of the regular season as part of the four-game suspension he received after Game 1 of Winnipeg's second round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens when he charged Habs forward Jake Evans, leaving him concussed. The Jets were swept in four games.