All eyes on Holland heading into Oilers' off-season

Gaeten Haas is heading back to Switzerland.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Edmonton Oilers forward signed a five-year deal with EHC Biel on Thursday.

Der EHC Biel verpflichtet für die kommenden 5 Saisons Center Gaëtan Haas (*1992). Der Bieler spielte die beiden letzten Saisons in der NHL bei den Edmonton Oilers. Er wird ab nächster Woche das Sommertraining mit dem Team aufnehmen.

Haas had one goal and three points in 29 games with the Oilers this season. He was without a point in two playoff games.

The 29-year-old joined the Oilers in 2019 after 10 professional seasons in Switzerland, posting five goals and 10 points in 58 games in his first NHL season.

Haas spent the first eight years of his career with EHC Biel before spending two seasons with SC Bern ahead of moving to the Oilers.

He carried a cap hit of $925,000 this season on a one-year deal.