The Edmonton Oilers are on track to send their latest document to the province of Alberta early next week with expanded details on their proposal to serve as an NHL hub city, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug adds that the proposal -- which has not been officially submitted -- is not finished and is a working document that will continue to go back and forth between each side before a final product is submitted, which is still a ways away. The team is also taking to the city of Edmonton, which Rishaug notes will be major players in accommodating the potential event.

As of this moment, the organization believes it could serve as a hub city for up to eight NHL teams when factoring in required criteria from the NHL such as arenas, dressing rooms, ice surfaces, hotels and other necessary elements.

According to Rishaug, COVID-19 testing remains a major issue and multiple scenarios are still being considered. Despite the hurdle, the Oilers maintain that both they and the NHL will source and pay for any required testing for players and staff. Rishaug reports that one of the options being looked at is a mobile testing unit where the entire process can happen on-site. Another option is on-site testing with results being analyzed in off-site labs, though all scenarios are still to be determined.​

The Oilers and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in Toronto share the same philosophy where any facilities or resources put in place to aid or carry out testing could be used by the general public if needed. MLSE has been in contact with the province of Ontario about Toronto possibly becoming an NHL hub city should the league decide to go that route and resume its 2019-20 season sometime in the coming weeks or months.

"Should also be noted that [Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw] was asked about the optics of a 2 tiered health care system should players be given more frequent testing than the general public. Dr. Hinshaw said at this point it's all speculation and no official proposal has been put forward yet.," Rishaug tweeted.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli had this to say on Tuesday’s edition of Insider Trading about the costs associated with the NHL potentially resuming its season.

“Look, when you talk about testing, two teams told me today that it could cost up to $20 per test to have a player or staff member tested. The question is how many teams are going to be involved when you start to do this math, how many people are going to need to be tested? How often? If it’s daily, it’s pretty easy to see these tests wind up in the millions if not in the tens of millions of dollars to conduct. And then in addition to that, how much does it cost to sanitize the locker rooms, the arenas that you’re going to need to play in? Teams were telling me $15,000 per dressing room to be sanitized per day. They’re still trying to figure out how the rest of the facility would need to be sanitized, but these are all mounting expenses. So far, to this point the NHL has determined that the juice would be worth the squeeze but we’ll see as these continue to add up.”

The NHL season has been on pause since March 12.