54m ago
Oilers sign D Koekkoek to two-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Slater Koekkoek to a two-year, $1.85 million contract on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old will carry an average annual value of $925,000 under the new deal.
Koekkoek appeared in 18 games with the Oilers last season, posting one goal. He added one assist while appearing in all four of the team's playoff games.
A first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012, Koekkoek has eight goals and 30 points in 167 career NHL games.