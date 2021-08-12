Rishaug: Nurse 'knocked it out of the park' this year, and it paid off

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Slater Koekkoek to a two-year, $1.85 million contract on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will carry an average annual value of $925,000 under the new deal.

— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 12, 2021

Koekkoek appeared in 18 games with the Oilers last season, posting one goal. He added one assist while appearing in all four of the team's playoff games.

A first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012, Koekkoek has eight goals and 30 points in 167 career NHL games.

