It looks as though the Edmonton Oilers will wait until Wednesday to sign pending unrestricted free agent Zach Hyman to a contract rather than complete a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Looking like the Oilers are going to wait and sign Zach as a free agent on Wednesday which means a maximum 7 year term. Toronto placed a higher value on the cap savings Edmonton would gain with the 8th year in a sign and trade, than the Oil are willing to pay in a draft pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 24, 2021

The Oilers will be able to sign Hyman to a maximum seven-year deal when free agency opens, rather than an eight-year contract, which they could do if they completed a deal with the Leafs.

According to Dreger, the Maple Leafs placed a higher value on the cap savings the Oilers would get out of the extra year, than Edmonton was willing to pay with a draft pick.

Hyman scored 15 goals and tallied 33 points in 43 games with the Maple Leafs last season.

The 29-year-old was drafted 123rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2010 and was traded to Toronto in June of 2015 for centre Greg McKegg after opting for free agency.

Hyman has 86 goals and 185 points in 345 regular season games with the Maple Leafs, as well as five goals and 13 points in 32 playoff games.