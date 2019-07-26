The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman John Marino to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday for a conditional 2021 sixth-round pick.

Marino was a sixth-round pick of the Oilers in 2015 and is currently unsigned. The Oilers will receive the draft pick if Marino signs in Pittsburgh or if the Penguins trade his rights.

The 22-year-old scored three goals and posted 11 points in 30 games with Harvard last season.

"John is a mobile defenseman who excels at moving the puck while also playing with an edge to his game," said Rutherford. "We are excited to acquire him as we continue to add defensive depth to the organization. The next step is to work on getting a contract done with him."

Marino, a native of North Easton, MA., has spent the past three years with Harvard.