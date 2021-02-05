The Edmonton Oilers placed veteran goalie Troy Grosenick on waivers Friday afternoon while the Winnipeg Jets did the same with forward Dominic Toninato.

NHL waivers today:



Troy Grosenick (Edm) and Dominic Toninato (Wpg) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 5, 2021

Grosenick's only NHL appearances came in the 2014-15 season when he played two games for the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers claimed Grosenick, 31, from the Los Angeles Kings after they placed him on waivers earlier this season.

Toninato, 26, scored four goals and added 11 assists over 46 games with the Florida Panthers last season. The American signed a two-way contract with Winnipeg in October, but never got into a game.