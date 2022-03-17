The Dallas Stars placed veteran defenceman Andrej Sekera on waivers Thursday.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since Jan. 28 due to an upper-body injury and then a non-COVID-related viral infection. He has been on long-term injured reserve, but head coach Rick Bowness said Sekera is closing on a return this week.

Sekera has three assists in 24 games with the Stars this season, his 16th in the NHL.

Also on Thursday, Montreal Canadiens forward Mathieu Perreault and Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Benson cleared waivers.

Perreault, 34, has played just 18 games with the Canadiens after signing a one year, $950,000 contract with the team in the offseason. He has registered three goals and two assists but has struggled to stay on the ice, missing time due to various injuries.

Benson 24, has played 29 games with the Oilers this season, recoding one goal and adding one assist. He was originally selected by Edmonton in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.