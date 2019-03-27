After Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the last-place Ottawa Senators, the Buffalo Sabres have a league-worst 2-12-1 record since last month's trade deadline and will miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year this season.

"We've got to all be accountable," said captain Jack Eichel after the game. "We've got to hold each other accountable. It's critical mistakes that we make every night. That's it... This is the National Hockey League. You've got to be better. Everyone - myself, everybody - everybody has to be better.

"We can't go out there and play like that and expect to win. We've got six games left. I've said this before: everyone has something to play for. And at this point, really, everyone has something to play for. I mean, I think just the way that the last little bit's gone; it's been embarrassing for us.

"If you can't play for self-pride, find something. Find some motivation to play for. Everything has to get better."

The Sabres remained in the wild-card race at the trade deadline and traded prospect Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Brandon Montour. Montour has two goals and seven points in 12 games since joining the team.

After a 21-13-6 start to the season, the Sabres have won just 10 of 36 games in 2019 and have the fifth-best draft lottery odds.

"This is the best league in the world," veteran Kyle Okposo added. "Every time you get on the ice, whether you're a first-line guy, a fourth-line guy, a third-line D, a backup goalie, you've got to respect the fact that you're in the National Hockey League. You're fighting for your jobs; you're fighting for your family – a lot of different things.

"I just don't think we have that sense of urgency every time we step onto the ice. We've got to get it. We've got six games left. We've got to show some emotion. We've got to play. That, tonight, was not good enough."

The Sabres will host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.