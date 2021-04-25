CALGARY — Kerri Einarson never trailed in a 5-2 victory over Rachel Homan in an all-Canadian women's final at the Princess Auto Players' Championship on Sunday.

Einarson opened with a deuce and was in full control in the rematch of the recent Scotties Tournament of Hearts final, which was also won by the Manitoba-based team.

Down three with the hammer in the eighth end, Homan was unable to get any offence going. Einarson made a takeout to run Homan out of rocks for the victory.

Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur earned $40,000 for the win. Homan's team of third Emma Miskew, second Sarah Wilkes and lead Joanne Courtney pocketed $25,000.

Homan wrecked on a guard in the first end to set Einarson up for an open draw for two. The Ottawa native gave up a steal in the second after a heavy draw.

Einarson's team kept the pressure on in the third end. Einarson made a brilliant double takeout to sit four and followed with a feather tick to force Homan to a single.

Einarson drew the button to make it a 4-1 lead after four ends.

Homan made a great triple-takeout to blank the fifth but settled for a single in the sixth end when her angle-raise attempt was too thick. Einarson was forced to take a single in the seventh.

Sweeting threw a perfect game at 100 per cent. Einarson's side threw at 91 per cent overall to 79 per cent for the Homan rink.

Homan won the Humpty's Champions Cup last Monday in her return to competition after having a baby girl last month. That was the first of two Grand Slam of Curling events in the bubble at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's Players' Championship final later Sunday. Mouat beat Team Brendan Bottcher in the Champions Cup final.

Einarson's team will now turn its attention to the April 30-May 9 LGT world women's curling championship. It will be the seventh and final event in the spectator-free Winsport Arena.

Einarson was also tabbed to represent Canada at the 2020 world playdowns but that competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gushue and Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., won the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles championship last month.

They will represent Canada at the May 17-23 world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.