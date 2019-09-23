Veteran defenceman Eric Gryba announced his retirement on Sunday at age 31.

Gryba, who was released from his professional tryout with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, said his body is "starting to fail a little bit" in a video posted to Twitter.

"I’m hanging up the skates! I am proud of the career I was able to put together and couldn’t be more grateful of all the support I received along the way," Gryba wrote. "I am excited for my next chapter and all the challenges that are to come. Now let’s hunt!"

Gryba appeared in 10 games with the New Jersey Devils last season, failing to register a point. He had two goals and seven points in 47 games with the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

A third-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2006, Gryba has seven goals and 43 points in 289 career games with Ottawa, the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils.

He made his NHL debut during the 2013 season.