Minutes before their game against the Calgary Flames on Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced that defenceman Erik Gustafsson would be replacing forward Jonathan Drouin in the lineup.

The Canadiens announced on Twitter that Drouin was sidelined with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Jonathan Drouin ne participera pas au match de ce soir en raison de maux non-reliés au virus de la COVID-19.



Jonathan Drouin will not play in tonight’s game due to a non-covid related illness. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 24, 2021

The 26-year-old Drouin has two goals and 21 assists over 44 games with the Habs this season, his fourth year in Montreal.

Gustafsson has yet to play a game with the Canadiens this season after Montreal picked up the 29-year-old from the Philadelphia Flyers ahead of the trade deadline. The Swede scored one goal and nine assists over 24 games with the Flyers this season.