The Dallas Mavericks have signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday night.

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract.



Omoruyi is currently playing with the Mavericks’ summer league team and is averaging a team-high 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two contests. pic.twitter.com/wqiqKH5GUL — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) August 14, 2021

Omoruyi, 24, is currently playing with the Mavericks’ summer league team and is averaging a team-high 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.

The Canadian went undrafted after spending one season at Oregon and three at Rutgers.

He was the only member of the Ducks to start all 28 games during the 2020-21 season, leading the team with his 17.1 points per game.

His efforts at Oregon landed him on the All-Pac-12 First Team.

At Rutgers, Omoruyi averaged 7.7 points per game while appearing in 93 games and making 44 starts.